Russian Ambassador to London Kelin Calls Deliveries of UK Weapons to Ukraine Symbolic

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The supply of UK weapons to Ukraine has symbolic, not military importance, Russian Ambassador in London Andrei Kelin said in an interview with Sputnik.

"As for the supply of weapons to Ukraine, firstly, this region is full of weapons, since factories have been operating there since the Soviet era. Both in Donbas and in the southeastern part of Ukraine, there is a huge amount of weapons.

Therefore, these deliveries, in my opinion, have not so much a military as a symbolic meaning in the sense that the British are helping to arm the Ukrainian army. By the way, they do it for money, and the weapons are decommissioned," Kelin said.

Two bases that the British are helping to build on the Sea of Azov, are of military significance, he said, adding that one of them is in Mariupol.

"There will be problems, because if there are NATO bases there, then it will have military significance," Kelin noted.