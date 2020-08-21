UrduPoint.com
Russian Ambassador To Mali, Military Coup Representatives Discuss Diplomats' Security

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 09:39 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Russian Ambassador to Mali Igor Gromyko on Friday met with representatives of the military who took over the power in the country and discussed with them the security of the Russian diplomats, the embassy told Sputnik.

The coup began on Tuesday at the Kati military base near the Malian capital of Bamako. The rebels detained senior government officials.

President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta announced his resignation and the dissolution of parliament. The rebel leaders established the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, which closed the borders and imposed a curfew that has since been eased.

"The ambassador met with representatives of the military. The meeting was to discuss only the security of the embassy and its staff," the spokesman for the embassy, Lev Matoshin, said.

