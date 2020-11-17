UrduPoint.com
Russian Ambassador To Moldova To Discuss Cooperation With President-Elect Sandu

Tue 17th November 2020

Russian Ambassador to Moldova Oleg Vasnetsov said he would meet with Moldovan President-elect Maia Sandu to discuss the terms of future bilateral relations that would address the interests of both nations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Russian Ambassador to Moldova Oleg Vasnetsov said he would meet with Moldovan President-elect Maia Sandu to discuss the terms of future bilateral relations that would address the interests of both nations.

"Our country is ready to continue the mutually beneficial cooperation with Moldova.

As already stated by the Russian leadership, we count on a constructive development of the bilateral relations with consideration of core interests of the peoples of Russia and Moldova," Vasnetsov told the Rossiya 24 television channel, adding that he plans to discuss "the parameters of such cooperation" at the upcoming meeting with Sandu.

Moldova held a presidential vote on November 1 and a runoff on Sunday. Former Prime Minster Maia Sandu won against the incumbent president, Igor Dodon, with 57.8 percent of the vote to 42.2 percent.

