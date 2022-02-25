UrduPoint.com

Russian Ambassador To Ottawa On Visit To Foreign Ministry: Disagreements Run Deep

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2022 | 03:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Russian Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik after visiting Canada's Foreign Ministry that the disagreements between the two countries are deep.

Stepanov visited Global Affairs Canada earlier on Thursday on the invitation of Foreign Minister Melanie Joly after Russia began its military operation in Ukraine.

"It was a political demarche at the level of the Minister of Foreign Affairs," Stepanov said. "I was invited, Minister Joly outlined in detail the Canadian position regarding what is happening in and around Ukraine, this position was predictably critical and did not coincide with our assessments of the situation.

As a result of the conversation, I can state the existence of deep disagreements between Canadian and Russian assessments of this story."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that Canada is imposing a second round of sanctions against Russia, targeting 58 individuals and entities.

In the early hours on Thursday, Russia launched a special operation after the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance to defend themselves from ongoing attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only, and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine

