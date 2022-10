Russian Ambassador to Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik on Monday that he had been summoned to Global Affairs Canada

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Russian Ambassador to Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik on Monday that he had been summoned to Global Affairs Canada.

"I have been invited to the Foreign Ministry at 1 p.m.," Stepanov said .