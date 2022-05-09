UrduPoint.com

Russian Ambassador To Poland Attacked While Trying To Lay Wreath At Cemetery In Warsaw

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2022 | 03:20 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev was doused with red paint while trying to lay a wreath at the cemetery of Soviet soldiers in Warsaw, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Andreev arrived at the memorial cemetery of Soviet soldiers in the Polish capital, accompanied by diplomats and his wife.

However, people who had gathered in advance on the territory of the cemetery blocked his path, shouting insulting slogans. They began to pour red substance on the ambassador and the people accompanying him.

The ambassador could not lay a wreath at the cemetery, as he left the place, accompanied by the local police, after the attack.

