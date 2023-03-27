UrduPoint.com

Russian Ambassador To Return To Libya Soon - Deputy Foreign Minister

March 27, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) The Russian ambassador may depart for Libya shortly, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Monday as the country is getting ready to restore its diplomatic mission in the North African country in full capacity after a nine-year hiatus.

"In the nearest future," the official told reporters when asked about the diplomat's possible arrival date.

"We have no office (in Libya), so, like some other foreign embassies, we will have to work from a hotel," Bodganov added.

According to him, final technical issues are left to handle, for example, the ambassador's workplace needs to be prepared, along with its security.

As soon as these details are arranged, the ambassador could go to Libya "even tomorrow," Bogdanov added.

The Russian diplomatic mission to Libya was suspended and staff evacuated in October 2013, after an attack of an armed group on the embassy in Tripoli. In July 2020, Russia announced that it would resume the work of the diplomatic mission but the ambassador would temporarily operate from Tunisia. In the fall of 2022, Russia sent representatives to Libya to resolve the issue of reopening an embassy there. On December 29, Aydar Aganin was appointed Russian ambassador to Libya.

