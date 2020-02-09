Russian Ambassador to Sudan Says Khartoum Interested in Military Cooperation With Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) Sudan, like other countries on the African continent, is interested in enhancing military cooperation with Russia, Vladimir Zheltov, the Russian ambassador to Sudan, told Sputnik on Sunday.

"This [military cooperation with Russia] goes in line with the interests of the Africans themselves. Sudan is no exception here, and this was confirmed during a meeting of the leaders of the two countries on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit held in Sochi in October last year," Zheltov said.

In addition, the diplomat spoke about the construction of the floating nuclear power plant (NPP) in Sudan, specifying that the project was only at the starting point.

"I acknowledge that the project with a floating power unit for Sudan is only at the very initial stage of coordination. Many different issues have to be worked out in this project ” technical and legal aspects, as well as the financial one ... Nonetheless, the Sudanese side keeps being interested in this project," Zheltov stated.

In 2017, Moscow and Khartoum signed an agreement on cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, as well as a deal on constructing NPP in Sudan.

The ambassador also spoke about the situation in Libya and the Russian-Sudanese mutual interests in the peaceful resolution of the conflict in the north African country.

"It is well-known that Russia is making the most critical efforts by using, among other things, its political weight and influence on the [warring] sides in Libya. As for our Sudanese partners, their capabilities here are obviously smaller, although they - taking into account the lengthy turbulent border with Libya - are interested in establishing peace and stability in a neighboring country. Accordingly, we have common interests with the Sudanese in this [peace and stability in Libya]," the diplomat said.

Zheltov also added that Moscow and Khartoum were actively cooperating in many different areas, including during meetings of the Russian-Sudanese working committee.