Russian Ambassador to UK Says Russia Not Going to Use Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) The world has "every assurance" that Russia will not use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin said on Thursday.

"The nuclear war cannot be won and it should never be fought. And we stick strongly to this statement," Kelin told Sky news.

The ambassador refuted speculation that Russia could use tactical nuclear weapons during the special military operation in Ukraine.

"The world has every assurance that Russia is not going to use tactical nuclear weapon in Ukrainian conflict," Kelin added.

In late October, Moscow accused Kiev of making preparations to detonate a bomb with radioactive elements in Ukraine and then blame the use of weapons of mass destruction on Russia. The Ukrainian authorities rejected the accusation, insisting on their commitment to non-proliferation. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu called his counterparts in several Western countries to share Moscow's concerns, but they rejected the accusation.