Russian Ambassador To UK Yakovenko Relinquishes Duties, Returns To Russia - Embassy

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 07:43 PM

Russian Ambassador to UK Yakovenko Relinquishes Duties, Returns to Russia - Embassy

Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Alexander Yakovenko on Saturday departed to Russia after relinquishing his duties, the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Alexander Yakovenko on Saturday departed to Russia after relinquishing his duties, the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom said.

"24 August 2019 Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Mr Alexander Yakovenko relinquished his duties and departed to Russia," the statement read.

According to the statement, Minister-Counsellor Ivan Volodin will act as chargé d'affaires.

Yakovenko had been in office since 2011.

