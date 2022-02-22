Russian Ambassador to UN Urges Security Council to Focus on Preventing War in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The Russian ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, urged the United Nations Security Council to focus on how to avoid a war in Ukraine force Kiev to stop shelling Donbass.

"We have now listened to a number of very emotional statements, categorical assessments and far-reaching conclusions in connection with today's signing by the President of Russia of decrees recognizing the Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics.

I will leave direct insults without reaction, now it is important to concentrate on how to avoid war and force Ukraine to stop shelling and provocations against Donetsk and Luhansk," Nebenzya said at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday.