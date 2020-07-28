MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Russian Ambassador to Uruguay Nikolai Sofinsky met with the country's Defense Minister Javier Garcia to discuss military cooperation, according to statements from both sides.

"Defense Minister Javier Garcia met with Russian Ambassador Nikolai Sofinsky, the parties discussed international relations in the sphere of defense," the Uruguayan Defense Ministry said in a statement on Twitter.

In turn, a spokesman for the Russian embassy told Sputnik that the meeting had been organized at the initiative of the Russian side.

"It was a courtesy visit, during which prospects of defense industry cooperation for the benefit of both countries were discussed," the diplomatic mission said.