UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ambassador To US Antonov Arrives At Russian Foreign Ministry For Consultations

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 01:36 PM

Russian Ambassador to US Antonov Arrives at Russian Foreign Ministry for Consultations

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry for consultations, a Sputnik correspondent said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry for consultations, a Sputnik correspondent said on Monday.

The ambassador was invited to Moscow to discuss the future of the bilateral relations in light of US President Joe Biden's harsh remarks about Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed it was necessary to prevent "irreversible degradation" of the relations with Washington.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Vladimir Putin United States

Recent Stories

Hareem Shah approaches police against torture

26 minutes ago

One Killed, 9 Injured in Fire at Residential Build ..

2 minutes ago

NATO, Pentagon Chiefs Decry Terrorism on 5th Anniv ..

2 minutes ago

Lao parliament elects Thongloun as new president

2 minutes ago

Thousands evacuate as Sydney sees worst floods in ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese vice premier stresses efforts for socialis ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.