Russian Ambassador to US Antonov Arrives at Russian Foreign Ministry for Consultations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry for consultations, a Sputnik correspondent said on Monday.

The ambassador was invited to Moscow to discuss the future of the bilateral relations in light of US President Joe Biden's harsh remarks about Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed it was necessary to prevent "irreversible degradation" of the relations with Washington.