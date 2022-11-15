UrduPoint.com

Russian Ambassador To US Antonov Says He Has Meeting Scheduled At White House On Tuesday

Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2022 | 05:10 AM

BUTNER (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov told reporters he has a meeting at the White House on Tuesday but he refused to reveal any details.

Antonov spoke with reporters on Monday after he visited Roman Seleznev, who is serving sentences in the US prison.

"Tomorrow I will be in the White House talking about other issues. I will definitely raise this issue about the inhuman conditions of detention of Russian citizens," Antonov said. "I have said more than once that this is really a pain for us, we really want as few Russians as possible to remain in American prisons and that the hunt for Russians is stopped. The goal for us is that not a single person is left in American prisons.

"

Antonov also refused to comment on the prospects of the prisoner exchange between Russia and the United States.

"I won't tell you anything new about the fact that at one time the two presidents agreed to create special channels where this problem is discussed," he said. "And this work should be conducted quietly, forgive me, without the participation of the press."

Seleznev was detained by US special services in the Maldives in 2014 and was transferred to the United States. His defense, his father and the Russian Foreign Ministry called the incident a kidnapping and a violation of international law. In 2016, Seleznev was convicted of cyber fraud and was sentenced to 27 years in prison the following year.

