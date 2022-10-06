Russian Ambassador to US Antonov Says Plans to Visit Viktor Bout Next Week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov plans to visit Russian businessman Viktor Bout, who is serving a 25-year prison term in the United States, next week, and then meet with Russian nationals Alexander Vinnik and Roman Seleznev.

"I plan to personally visit Viktor Bout in a week. Permission for this has been received. I hope no artificial obstacles will be created by the American side.

In late October - early November, I would like to see Alexander Vinnik, who is in a prison in California, and then I plan to visit Roman Seleznev," Antonov said on Russia's Channel One.

Bout was arrested in Thailand on a US request in 2008 as a result of an operation of US security services and handed over to the United States. He is serving his term in a US prison on charges of conspiracy to murder US citizens and financially support terrorism. Bout has denied all accusations.