Russian Ambassador to US Antonov Says Unaware of Warnings Mentioned by US Security Adviser

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said he was not aware of the warning from US national security adviser Jake Sullivan to the Russian leadership and would reject such warning due to its "tone".

On September 25, Sullivan said that the White House has warned Russian leadership of "catastrophic consequences" if Moscow uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

"As for some sort of warning from Jake Sullivan to the Russian leadership, I don't know of such a thing, but I firmly believe that we would not make excuses for our actions in Ukraine. Secondly, we would firmly, at least I speak for myself, if I were present at this meeting, we would reject such a tone, this tone of the American side regarding our actions," Antonov said on Russia's Channel One.

The diplomat also said that Moscow is ready to talk to Washington only as equals, adding that should anyone try to destroy Russia's foundations, retaliation would be inevitable.

On September 21, Putin addressed the nation, saying that the West had started to use "nuclear blackmail" against Moscow and announced a partial mobilization of the country's armed forces to aid the Russian military operation in Ukraine. He added that "this is not a bluff" when mentioning that Russia would defend its territorial integrity using all available means.