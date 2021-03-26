Russian Ambassador to US Arrives at Russian Foreign Ministry Again

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Antonov declined to provide any comment to journalists.

The ambassador was invited to Moscow for consultations on further relations with Washington. Earlier this week, he took part in the consultations at the Russian Foreign Ministry and also in a closed session of the Russian lower chamber's international affairs committee.