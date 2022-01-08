Russian Ambassador to US Calls NATO Rudiment of Cold War

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) Russian Ambassador to US Anatoly Antonov has described NATO as a rudiment of the Cold War, while its expansion eastwards as a violation of the collectively agreed principle of indivisible security in Europe.

"NATO's expansion eastwards is against the common and collectively agreed principle of indivisible security in #Europe. The transatlantic bloc itself is a rudiment of the Cold War," the Russian diplomat told the Newsweek news outlet.