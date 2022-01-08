UrduPoint.com

Russian Ambassador To US Calls NATO Rudiment Of Cold War

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2022 | 06:00 AM

Russian Ambassador to US Calls NATO Rudiment of Cold War

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) Russian Ambassador to US Anatoly Antonov has described NATO as a rudiment of the Cold War, while its expansion eastwards as a violation of the collectively agreed principle of indivisible security in Europe.

"NATO's expansion eastwards is against the common and collectively agreed principle of indivisible security in #Europe. The transatlantic bloc itself is a rudiment of the Cold War," the Russian diplomat told the Newsweek news outlet.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Europe

Recent Stories

US December Job Gains Underwhelm But Fed's 'Maximu ..

US December Job Gains Underwhelm But Fed's 'Maximum Employment' Goal Reached - L ..

5 hours ago
 Blinken Says NATO's Defense Posture Must Strengthe ..

Blinken Says NATO's Defense Posture Must Strengthen Further if Russia Does Not D ..

5 hours ago
 Inflation an int'l phenomenon: Hammad Azhar

Inflation an int'l phenomenon: Hammad Azhar

5 hours ago
 US Ready to Reconfirm to Russia Readiness to Insti ..

US Ready to Reconfirm to Russia Readiness to Institute Risk-Reduction Measures - ..

5 hours ago
 Blinken Says Moscow Driving False Narrative That N ..

Blinken Says Moscow Driving False Narrative That NATO Threatens Russia

5 hours ago
 NATO Concerned Over Situation in Kazakhstan, Urges ..

NATO Concerned Over Situation in Kazakhstan, Urges for End to Violence - Stolten ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.