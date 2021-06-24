Russian Ambassador to US Congratulates Rossiya Segodnya on 80th Anniversary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has congratulated the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency on the 80th Anniversary of its predecessor, the Soviet Information Bureau (Sovinformburo), and noted its professionalism and impartiality.

"Dear friends, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to the entire team of the international media group Rossiya Segodnya and its General Director Dmitry Konstantinovich Kiselev on this anniversary," Antonov said.

Sovinformburo was established on June 24, 1941, two days after the start of the Great Patriotic War. Its mission was to report news from the frontlines to the country and the rest of the world, round the clock and without fail. It informed and inspired hope in millions of Soviet people and those fighting against the Nazis abroad.

In 1961, the Soviet Information Bureau became the Novosti Press Agency, which later evolved into RIA Novosti, and was succeeded by the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency in 2013.

"From the first days of existence, it delivered information from the frontlines to the people of the Soviet Union, transmitted the most important messages of the government," Antonov said, adding that this helped "unite the nation in the face of aggression, made an invaluable contribution to the overall victory over the Nazi Germany.

"

"Today, the employees of the media group continue the glorious traditions established during the years of the ordeals. You have become not only the leading Russian media, but also one of the largest in the world," the ambassador pointed out.

"All this was achieved thanks to professionalism, impartiality, efficiency, that is, those qualities that we value in real journalism. I wish you success! Happy anniversary!" Antonov said.

Rossiya Segodnya's mission is to provide prompt and balanced coverage of international events, and to inform its audience about different perspectives on key developments. Rossiya Segodnya is home to a range of media outlets, including RIA Novosti and a number of Russian-language wires on business, sport and real estate. The Sputnik international news agency and radio represent the media group outside Russia.