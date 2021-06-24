UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ambassador To US Congratulates Rossiya Segodnya On 80th Anniversary

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 03:00 PM

Russian Ambassador to US Congratulates Rossiya Segodnya on 80th Anniversary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has congratulated the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency on the 80th Anniversary of its predecessor, the Soviet Information Bureau (Sovinformburo), and noted its professionalism and impartiality.

"Dear friends, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to the entire team of the international media group Rossiya Segodnya and its General Director Dmitry Konstantinovich Kiselev on this anniversary," Antonov said.

Sovinformburo was established on June 24, 1941, two days after the start of the Great Patriotic War. Its mission was to report news from the frontlines to the country and the rest of the world, round the clock and without fail. It informed and inspired hope in millions of Soviet people and those fighting against the Nazis abroad.

In 1961, the Soviet Information Bureau became the Novosti Press Agency, which later evolved into RIA Novosti, and was succeeded by the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency in 2013.

"From the first days of existence, it delivered information from the frontlines to the people of the Soviet Union, transmitted the most important messages of the government," Antonov said, adding that this helped "unite the nation in the face of aggression, made an invaluable contribution to the overall victory over the Nazi Germany.

"

"Today, the employees of the media group continue the glorious traditions established during the years of the ordeals. You have become not only the leading Russian media, but also one of the largest in the world," the ambassador pointed out.

"All this was achieved thanks to professionalism, impartiality, efficiency, that is, those qualities that we value in real journalism. I wish you success! Happy anniversary!" Antonov said.

Rossiya Segodnya's mission is to provide prompt and balanced coverage of international events, and to inform its audience about different perspectives on key developments. Rossiya Segodnya is home to a range of media outlets, including RIA Novosti and a number of Russian-language wires on business, sport and real estate. The Sputnik international news agency and radio represent the media group outside Russia.

Related Topics

World Business Russia Germany United States June Media All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Military Chopper Bursts Into Flames After Crash-La ..

6 minutes ago

Vaccination against COVID-19 underway in Punjab

6 minutes ago

PML-N opposing electoral reforms due to fear of de ..

8 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

8 minutes ago

Next Round of Astana Negotiations on Syria Schedul ..

10 minutes ago

FIA grills Hamza Shehbaz in money laundering case

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.