Russian Ambassador To US Does Not Know When He Will Return To Washington

Thu 25th March 2021 | 02:47 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Thursday that he does not know when he will return to Washington, adding that it is up to the Russian government to decide.

Antonov arrived in Moscow on March 21 for consultations on the current state of the Russian-US relations.

Earlier on Thursday, he held a meeting with Leonid Slutsky, the chairman of the international affairs committee of the Russian lower chamber.

"I do not know. It depends on what the decision makers think. It is not up to me to decide. I have not come here on vacation. I was summoned to conduct analysis and discuss the future," Antonov told reporters.

