Russian Ambassador To US Lands In Moscow For Consultations On Bilateral Ties

Sun 21st March 2021 | 12:50 PM

Russian Ambassador to US Lands in Moscow for Consultations on Bilateral Ties

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has just arrived in Moscow to attend consultations on ways to mend relations with the United States, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Antonov was invited for consultations in Moscow earlier in the week, shortly after US leader Joe Biden replied in the affirmative to an interview question whether he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin was a "killer" and vowed Putin would "pay a price" for interfering in the 2020 US presidential election.

Antonov's Aeroflot flight took off from New York on Saturday.

