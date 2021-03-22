Russian Ambassador to US Leaves Russian Foreign Ministry After Two Hours of Consultations

- Home
Sumaira FH 53 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 03:43 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov left the building of the Russian Foreign Ministry, where he came for consultations earlier on Monday, without providing any comments, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The consultations lasted more than two hours. After they ended, Antonov looked out of the main entrance to the lobby, where journalists were waiting for him, and hid back to avoid talking to the press.
Afterwards, the ambassador left the side entrance and went down the underpass toward one of the neighboring hotels.