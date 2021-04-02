Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov, who was invited to Moscow for consultations, held a meeting with presidential aide Yury Ushakov, and Russian President Vladimir Putin was briefed on the results of their talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

Antonov, who arrived in Moscow in March, held meetings at the foreign ministry, both chambers of the Russian parliament, and the presidential administration.

"Of course, the president was briefed. Of course, he [Antonov] met with Ushakov, there is a foreign policy department that cooperates with the foreign ministry. This is where the contacts were held," Peskov told reporters, asked with whom exactly Antonov met in the presidential administration.