Russian Ambassador to US Never Invited to Moscow for Talks in Modern History - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) A Russian ambassador to the United States has never been invited to Moscow for consultations in the modern history, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"I can hardly remember any similar cases in the modern history. There were some cases, but they were related to escalation in the international agenda. But ... we cannot remember cases related to bilateral relations, or rather to a deadlock in bilateral relations ... where we were driven because of Washington," Zakharova said, as aired on Russia-1 broadcaster.