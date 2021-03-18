UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ambassador To US Never Invited To Moscow For Talks In Modern History - Zakharova

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 03:35 PM

Russian Ambassador to US Never Invited to Moscow for Talks in Modern History - Zakharova

A Russian ambassador to the United States has never been invited to Moscow for consultations in the modern history, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) A Russian ambassador to the United States has never been invited to Moscow for consultations in the modern history, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"I can hardly remember any similar cases in the modern history. There were some cases, but they were related to escalation in the international agenda. But ... we cannot remember cases related to bilateral relations, or rather to a deadlock in bilateral relations ... where we were driven because of Washington," Zakharova said, as aired on Russia-1 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington United States

Recent Stories

Two-day thematic job fair concludes at NUST

4 minutes ago

Brazilian Minister of Defence commends country’s ..

6 minutes ago

Three absconders among 43 accused arrested, four v ..

1 minute ago

18th edition of Dubai International Arabian Horse ..

6 minutes ago

Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve to host 50k ..

13 minutes ago

Learning method for next academic year not yet dec ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.