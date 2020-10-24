UrduPoint.com
Russian Ambassador To US Rejects Charges Against Russia's Sanctioned Research Institute

Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 06:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has rejected the charges by the US Administration against the Central Research Institute of Chemistry and Mechanics that came under sanctions.

On Friday, the United States imposed sanctions on the institute as, from Washington's point of view, it is linked to the to Triton malware. The sanctions were authorized under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

"We completely reject the charges brought by the administration against the Federal State Unitary Enterprise "Central Research Institute of Chemistry and Mechanics." We emphasize once again the illegitimacy of any one-sided restrictions.

Russia, unlike the United States, does not conduct offensive operations in cyber domain. Malicious activity in the information space is contrary to the principles of our foreign policy, national interests and understanding of interstate relations," Antonov said on late Friday, as quoted by the embassy's Facebook page.

"We call on the United States to abandon the vicious practice of unfounded accusations. We proceed from the fact that the interests of our countries are in line with a professional dialogue on international information security, which President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin proposed to restore," the Russian ambassador added.

