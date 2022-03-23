Russian Ambassador to US Says Dangerous to Send Weaponry, Foreign Mercenaries to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said it is irresponsible and dangerous to send weaponry and foreign mercenaries to Ukraine.

"Pumping the Kiev regime up with weapons and sending foreign mercenaries into Ukrainian territory is irresponsible and extremely dangerous. The militarization of Ukraine directly threatens European and global security," Antonov said as quoted by the diplomatic mission on Telegram.

According to Antonov, a significant part of the weapons ends up in the hands of bandits, Nazis and terrorists.

"Now, in pursuit of financial gain, the defense industry sector companies have completely lost their moral guidelines and are ready to earn money on blood.

We urge the sponsors of the Kiev regime to stop encouraging bloodshed in Ukraine and seriously think about the consequences of their activities," the ambassador said.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.