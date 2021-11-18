Russian Ambassador to US Says Expects New Negotiations on Strategic Stability Soon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The new Russian-US meeting on strategic stability issues is expected to be held in the near future, Russian Ambassador to US Anatoly Antonov said.

"The comprehensive nature of the negotiations allows us to discuss all the significant factors of the strategic stability: from traditional weapons to new technologies.

We expect the next session to be held soon and the work in expert groups to be launched," Antonov told reporters.

He added that after the recent Russian-US summit in Geneva two meetings on strategic stability had been held and two working groups had been established.