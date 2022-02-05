Russian Ambassador to US Says Moscow Has No Interest in Attacking Ukraine

Russian Ambassador to US Anatoly Antonov said on Saturday that his country was not preparing an invasion in Ukraine and had no interest in doing so

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) Russian Ambassador to US Anatoly Antonov said on Saturday that his country was not preparing an invasion in Ukraine and had no interest in doing so.

"Russia does not plan to attack anyone. There is nothing to gain from it. It is not in our interest," Antonov said on Solovyov Live show, adding that any claims of an imminent attack on Ukraine were "nonsense."