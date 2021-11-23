Russian Ambassador to US Says New Restrictive Measures Over Nord Stream 2 Unacceptable

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The new US sanctions over the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline are unacceptable, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

"Dialogue through sanctions is unacceptable and violates international law.

We regard all attempts against Russian oil and gas exports to Europe as unfair competition that undermines the principles of a free market," Antonov said in a statement posted on the diplomatic mission's Facebook page.