Russian Ambassador To US Says No Progress In Relations After Geneva Summit So Far

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 12:20 AM

Russian Ambassador to US Says No Progress in Relations After Geneva Summit So Far

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) There has been no significant progress in the Russia-US relations since the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, in Geneva, but only ten days have passed since then, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Saturday.

"I guess it would be imprudent on my part to say that there have been some significant tectonic shifts in the Russia-US relation have taken place. [It has been] ten days, today is the 11th day of my stay in the US," Antonov told YouTube channel Solovyov LIVE.

