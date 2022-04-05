UrduPoint.com

Russian Ambassador To US Says Provocation In Bucha, Ukraine Ultimate Lies, Cynicism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Russian Ambassador to US Says Provocation in Bucha, Ukraine Ultimate Lies, Cynicism

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said the provocation in Bucha, Ukraine was ultimate lies and cynicism.

"The provocation in the city of Bucha is ultimate lies and cynicism. Washington, having no evidence, immediately took the position of a prosecutor and began to appoint those guilty," Antonov said in response to a media question posted by the embassy on Telegram.

He also called statements by US administration officials about war crimes allegedly committed by Russian military personnel in Ukraine "unfounded accusations" and part of a coordinated Western effort to demonize the Russian Armed Forces.

"On the ground, things are exactly the opposite.

In the regions of Ukraine controlled by the Russian Armed Forces, humanitarian aid is increasing. Hundreds of tonnes of food, medicines and essentials have been sent to meet the needs of the civilian population. The Russian side guarantees the safety of humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of Ukrainians and foreign citizens," Antonov said.

Over the weekend, the Ukrainian authorities and media circulated footage from Bucha near Kiev showing scores of corpses in the street. The Russian Defense Ministry said that all photos and videos were a staged "provocation" as the Russian forces had completely withdrawn from the town as early as March 30.

