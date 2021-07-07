Russian Ambassador to US Says Putin-Biden Meeting Gives Opportunity to Stabilize Ties

The positive outcome of the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden gives fresh hopes for a chance to stabilize the ties between the two nations, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in an interview with Bloomberg aired Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The positive outcome of the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden gives fresh hopes for a chance to stabilize the ties between the two nations, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in an interview with Bloomberg aired Wednesday.

"It seems to me that positive result of Russian-American Summit in Geneva gives us a fresh opportunity to stabilize relations of the two nations," Antonov said.