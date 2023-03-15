Russian Ambassador to US Says Rejected Charges Against Russian Military in Drone Incident

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday that he rejected all accusations against the Russian military in the drone incident during a meeting at the State Department on March 14

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday that he rejected all accusations against the Russian military in the drone incident during a meeting at the State Department on March 14.

On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said the US MQ-9 drone fell in the Black Sea as a result of engaging in sharp maneuvering and the Russian fighter jets sent to intercept it did not come into contact with it nor used weapons against it. The ministry said the air control of the Russian Aerospace Forces recorded the flight of the drone in the region of the Crimean peninsula in the direction of the Russian border. The US European Command, in turn, said that the incident that resulted in the complete loss of the drone involved a Russian Su-27 aircraft, which allegedly struck the drone's propeller during an "unsafe and unprofessional intercept" over the Black Sea.

"The discussion was calm... I categorically rejected all accusations against the Russian military," Antonov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

The diplomat said that the meeting with Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried at the State Department took about 30 minutes. Half of the meeting was devoted to the discussion of the drone incident and during the other half the ambassador expressed Russia's concern with different aspects of US actions.