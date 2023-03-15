UrduPoint.com

Russian Ambassador To US Says Rejected Charges Against Russian Military In Drone Incident

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Russian Ambassador to US Says Rejected Charges Against Russian Military in Drone Incident

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday that he rejected all accusations against the Russian military in the drone incident during a meeting at the State Department on March 14

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday that he rejected all accusations against the Russian military in the drone incident during a meeting at the State Department on March 14.

On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said the US MQ-9 drone fell in the Black Sea as a result of engaging in sharp maneuvering and the Russian fighter jets sent to intercept it did not come into contact with it nor used weapons against it. The ministry said the air control of the Russian Aerospace Forces recorded the flight of the drone in the region of the Crimean peninsula in the direction of the Russian border. The US European Command, in turn, said that the incident that resulted in the complete loss of the drone involved a Russian Su-27 aircraft, which allegedly struck the drone's propeller during an "unsafe and unprofessional intercept" over the Black Sea.

"The discussion was calm... I categorically rejected all accusations against the Russian military," Antonov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

The diplomat said that the meeting with Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried at the State Department took about 30 minutes. Half of the meeting was devoted to the discussion of the drone incident and during the other half the ambassador expressed Russia's concern with different aspects of US actions.

Related Topics

Drone Russia United States March Border All

Recent Stories

Imran putting workers lives at risk, 'scares arres ..

Imran putting workers lives at risk, 'scares arrest': Agha Hassan

7 minutes ago
 Combating islamophobia demands collective efforts: ..

Combating islamophobia demands collective efforts: Speaker National Assembly Raj ..

7 minutes ago
 Court grants interim bail to Mian Mehmoodur Rashid ..

Court grants interim bail to Mian Mehmoodur Rashid till Mar 31

7 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2023

9 minutes ago
 US Arrests Exiled Chinese Businessman, Seizes Over ..

US Arrests Exiled Chinese Businessman, Seizes Over $630Mln From Alleged Fraud Sc ..

7 minutes ago
 Babar's Zalmi likely to get partisan support again ..

Babar's Zalmi likely to get partisan support against Islamabad United

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.