Russian Ambassador to US Says Sanctions Hurt Stabilization of Bilateral Relations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) Sanctions are not the way to stabilize the relations between Russia and the United States, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said on Sunday.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said earlier in the day that a new package of sanctions is in the works over the situation with Alexey Navalny.

"I suppose that it is impossible to stabilize the relations, fix the relationship between the two countries, through sanctions," Antonov told journalists after landing in New York on his way to Washington.

The new sanctions are not the signal that Moscow received from Washington after the summit in Geneva, the ambassador specified.

"I have heard about these sanctions in the air. I got off the plane a minute ago. But I can say that this is not the signal that everyone received after the summit [in Geneva]," Antonov added.

The ambassador expressed regret that the US chooses a path that "does not lead us to the positive results that ... the presidents mapped out [in Geneva]."