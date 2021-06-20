UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ambassador To US Says Sanctions Hurt Stabilization Of Bilateral Relations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 10:30 PM

Russian Ambassador to US Says Sanctions Hurt Stabilization of Bilateral Relations

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) Sanctions are not the way to stabilize the relations between Russia and the United States, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said on Sunday.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said earlier in the day that a new package of sanctions is in the works over the situation with Alexey Navalny.

"I suppose that it is impossible to stabilize the relations, fix the relationship between the two countries, through sanctions," Antonov told journalists after landing in New York on his way to Washington.

The new sanctions are not the signal that Moscow received from Washington after the summit in Geneva, the ambassador specified.

"I have heard about these sanctions in the air. I got off the plane a minute ago. But I can say that this is not the signal that everyone received after the summit [in Geneva]," Antonov added.

The ambassador expressed regret that the US chooses a path that "does not lead us to the positive results that ... the presidents mapped out [in Geneva]."

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Geneva Lead New York United States Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on ..

1 minute ago

SEHA underlines importance of preventing spread of ..

16 minutes ago

UAE interbank rates up replicating US Fed&#039;s m ..

16 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum extends support to ‘ ..

16 minutes ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses governme ..

2 hours ago

FNC Secretary-General, FAAPPD Regional Coordinator ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.