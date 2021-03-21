Russian Ambassador to US Takes Off for Moscow After Biden Harsh Comment on Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov, who was invited to Moscow for consultations, departed from the John F. Kennedy airport in New York on Saturday, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday that Antonov was being invited to Moscow to discuss the future of the US-Russia relationship following US President Joe Biden's remarks earlier this week on Russian President Vladimir Putin having to "pay a price" for alleged meddling in the 2020 US election.

During an interview with ABC news, Biden also replied in the affirmative when asked if he thought Putin was a "killer."

Antonov was seen boarding a Moscow-bound Aeroflot flight that took off from JFK on Saturday afternoon and is expected to land in the Russian capital on Sunday morning.