UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ambassador To Venezuela On US New Plan: Up To Caracas To Solve Domestic Problems

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 12:40 AM

Russian Ambassador to Venezuela on US New Plan: Up to Caracas to Solve Domestic Problems

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Venezuelans should solve their domestic political problems on their own, within the framework of the national constitution, and ultimatums are unlikely to promote any solution, Russian Ambassador to Caracas Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told Sputnik on Tuesday, commenting on Washington's fresh crisis settlement initiative.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said earlier in the day that an interim government could be established in Venezuela, consisting of National Assembly members and accepted by both Caracas and the opposition. This new transitional government could serve until the next presidential and National Assembly elections, according to Pompeo, who also said the US would remove its sanctions if conditions of this plan were met. However, Caracas has already rejected the idea.

"We have believed and we continue to believe that it is up to Venezuelans to find a solution to their domestic political problems within the framework of the working constitution and the national legislation, through dialogue of responsible political forces," Melik-Bagdasarov said.

He noted that constructive cooperation by the global community would be welcomed anyway, if the participants of the negotiations were interested.

"Unilateral public statements, especially ultimatums, can hardly be listed as such effort. Such instruments of political pressure, of meddling into foreign countries' domestic affairs, have repeatedly proven inefficient," Melik-Bagdasarov added.

At the same time, the diplomat praised Washington's readiness to remove sanctions.

"As for the US' readiness to cancel unilateral restrictions, which make suffer the less protected part of the population first of all, this is a positive signal. However, I will say once again that only Venezuelan citizens can make decisions on the fate of their country," Melik-Bagdasarov concluded.

Related Topics

National Assembly Russia Washington Same Caracas Venezuela All Government Opposition Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

List of purchasing apps increased to 51: TRA

4 hours ago

Punjab Healthcare Commission to seizure laboratori ..

16 minutes ago

Coronavirus Lockdown Reason Behind Rising Depressi ..

16 minutes ago

Crimea Suspends Bus Travel With Other Regions Amid ..

16 minutes ago

Russia's Rosneft Lowers Risks of US Sanctions by S ..

16 minutes ago

IMF secures loans from members to bolster lending

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.