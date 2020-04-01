Russian Ambassador to Venezuela on US New Plan: Up to Caracas to Solve Domestic Problems

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Venezuelans should solve their domestic political problems on their own, within the framework of the national constitution, and ultimatums are unlikely to promote any solution, Russian Ambassador to Caracas Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told Sputnik on Tuesday, commenting on Washington's fresh crisis settlement initiative.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said earlier in the day that an interim government could be established in Venezuela, consisting of National Assembly members and accepted by both Caracas and the opposition. This new transitional government could serve until the next presidential and National Assembly elections, according to Pompeo, who also said the US would remove its sanctions if conditions of this plan were met. However, Caracas has already rejected the idea.

"We have believed and we continue to believe that it is up to Venezuelans to find a solution to their domestic political problems within the framework of the working constitution and the national legislation, through dialogue of responsible political forces," Melik-Bagdasarov said.

He noted that constructive cooperation by the global community would be welcomed anyway, if the participants of the negotiations were interested.

"Unilateral public statements, especially ultimatums, can hardly be listed as such effort. Such instruments of political pressure, of meddling into foreign countries' domestic affairs, have repeatedly proven inefficient," Melik-Bagdasarov added.

At the same time, the diplomat praised Washington's readiness to remove sanctions.

"As for the US' readiness to cancel unilateral restrictions, which make suffer the less protected part of the population first of all, this is a positive signal. However, I will say once again that only Venezuelan citizens can make decisions on the fate of their country," Melik-Bagdasarov concluded.