Russian Ambassador To Venezuela Says Closer Military Cooperation With Caracas Possible

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2022 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2022) Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov said that he cannot rule out the possibility that Caracas and Moscow will step up their military cooperation if the pressure from the United States increases.

"Absolutely," the ambassador told the Soloviev Live YouTube show in response to the question on whether Caracas will provide military support to Russia in the event of a deterioration in relations between Moscow and Washington.

He noted that at the very start of the Western "hysteria," Venezuelan politicians and members of the Cabinet contacted him and expressed their unequivocal support "because they have been through it all and are going through it with us.

As for the specifics, Melik-Bagdasarov said there were many forms of cooperation the two can pursue.

"Venezuela has well-developed port infrastructure. There are deep-sea ports here, civilian ports, there are various bases of the Venezuelan navy. Everything is here if needed," he said.

