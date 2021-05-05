Russian Ambassador To Venezuela Says Vaccinated Against COVID-19 With EpiVacCorona
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 08:50 AM
CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told Sputnik that he was the first volunteer to be vaccinated with Russia's EpiVacCorona vaccine against COVID-19.
"This is a demonstration of our solidarity, our mutual trust, because it is a great honor to be the first volunteer in Venezuela during the EpiVacCorona trials, this is the second Russian vaccine that has arrived here," Melik-Bagdasarov said.
The first doses of the medicine arrived in Caracas on March 30.
Russia has three registered vaccines for coronavirus prevention: Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac.