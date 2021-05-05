Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Says Vaccinated Against COVID-19 With EpiVacCorona

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told Sputnik that he was the first volunteer to be vaccinated with Russia's EpiVacCorona vaccine against COVID-19.

"This is a demonstration of our solidarity, our mutual trust, because it is a great honor to be the first volunteer in Venezuela during the EpiVacCorona trials, this is the second Russian vaccine that has arrived here," Melik-Bagdasarov said.

The first doses of the medicine arrived in Caracas on March 30.

Russia has three registered vaccines for coronavirus prevention: Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac.