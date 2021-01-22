Russian Ambassador to Zambia Boldyrev Dies Aged 66 - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Russian Ambassador to Zambia Alexander Boldyrev has died at the age of 66, Spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"On January 20, Russian Ambassador to the Republic of #Zambia Alexander #Boldyrev passed away. He was 66. We have lost a true professional and a top-notch expert who made a major contribution to promoting #Russia's interests abroad," Zakharova said, as quoted by the ministry.

The Russian embassy to Zambia expressed condolences over the death of the Russian diplomat.

"The embassy is deeply mourning the untimely passing of Russian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Zambia Alexander Vilovich Boldyrev," the embassy wrote on its Twitter account.

Boldyrev was born in Moscow in 1955 and graduated from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations in 1978. The diplomat served as a counselor at the Russian embassy to the United Kingdom, permanent representative of Russia to the International Organizations in Vienna. From 2010-2012, Boldyrev assumed the post of the deputy director of the foreign ministry's information and press department. The diplomat was appointed as the Russian ambassador to Zambia on October 31, 2019.