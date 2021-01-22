UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ambassador To Zambia Boldyrev Dies Aged 66 - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Russian Ambassador to Zambia Boldyrev Dies Aged 66 - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Russian Ambassador to Zambia Alexander Boldyrev has died at the age of 66, Spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"On January 20, Russian Ambassador to the Republic of #Zambia Alexander #Boldyrev passed away. He was 66. We have lost a true professional and a top-notch expert who made a major contribution to promoting #Russia's interests abroad," Zakharova said, as quoted by the ministry.

The Russian embassy to Zambia expressed condolences over the death of the Russian diplomat.

"The embassy is deeply mourning the untimely passing of Russian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Zambia Alexander Vilovich Boldyrev," the embassy wrote on its Twitter account.

Boldyrev was born in Moscow in 1955 and graduated from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations in 1978. The diplomat served as a counselor at the Russian embassy to the United Kingdom, permanent representative of Russia to the International Organizations in Vienna. From 2010-2012, Boldyrev assumed the post of the deputy director of the foreign ministry's information and press department. The diplomat was appointed as the Russian ambassador to Zambia on October 31, 2019.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Twitter Died Vienna United Kingdom Zambia January October 2019 Post From

Recent Stories

President of International Olympic Committee Wants ..

5 minutes ago

Food Security Dashboard to monitor consumption, av ..

10 minutes ago

London, Brussels lock horns over EU diplomatic sta ..

10 minutes ago

Poirier vs Mcgregor 2 to be Aired on &#039;UFC Ara ..

1 hour ago

US House Speaker to Discuss Trump Impeachment Time ..

10 minutes ago

Watchdog Urges BiH to Provide Warm Shelter to Refu ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.