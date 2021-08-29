Russian Ambassador Unaware of US Requests for Moscow to Accept Afghan Refugees

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) The United States has not asked Russia to accommodate Afghan refugees, Russian Ambassador in Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov said on Saturday.

"As far as I know, no," Zhirnov told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube, when asked if Russia was among the countries that have received requests from the US to temporarily host Afghan refugees.

"They [the US] know what we would reply and know our attitude to this issues," the ambassador added.

At the same time, he said that the Russian and US embassies have retained the interaction.

"We were able to arrange for a smooth evacuation of our citizens through, among other things, the US embassy. There were no issues with this," Zhirnov said.