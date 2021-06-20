Russian Ambassador Unveils Immediate Agenda Upon Return to US

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik on Sunday that a priority task upon his return to Washington will be the prompt and productive implementation of the agreement on strategic stability reached during the Geneva summit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden announced the agreement in a joint statement following the landmark summit on June 16.

"One of our main tasks is to implement the joint statement of the two presidents on strategic stability as soon as possible but most importantly in an efficient and productive manner. We plan to schedule the first consultations with our American colleagues promptly," Antonov said on board the plane from Moscow to New York.

"We count on that the discussion will be professional and eventually give us the opportunity to figure out the possible agreements on global security," the ambassador added.