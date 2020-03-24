UrduPoint.com
Russian Ambassador Urges HRW Chief Not To Misinform Readers About Coronavirus Situation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 09:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov called on Human Rights Watch (HRW) Executive Director Kenneth Roth not to misinform people about the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Russia.

Earlier, Roth wrote on Twitter that the Russian government "is doing nothing to stop wealthy Russians from buying up ventilators and setting up private clinics in their homes in case they catch COVID-19, leaving ordinary Russians with a likely shortage of this life-saving equipment.

" Roth also posted a link to The Moscow Times story on the issue.

"We urge the head of HRW not to misinform his readers in New York and around the world about the activities of the Russian government in the fight against coronavirus infection. Well-timed measures have given us a possibility to confront this new global threat far more effectively than in the countries that HRW generally avoids criticizing," Antonov said on the Russian Embassy's Facebook page.

More Stories From World

