UrduPoint.com

Russian Ambassador Urges US To Bring Back Nuclear Weapons Stationed Abroad

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2022 | 09:50 AM

Russian Ambassador Urges US to Bring Back Nuclear Weapons Stationed Abroad

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has called on US authorities to return all nuclear weapons stationed abroad to their homeland and to eliminate the infrastructure for their storage and use.

Earlier this week, Politico reported that the United States had accelerated the deployment of a modernized B61-12 nuclear bomb at NATO bases in Europe, hoping to have them delivered by the end of 2022 rather than 2023. A Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday that he was aware of the reports but had nothing to announce at this time.

"In this regard, I once again urge Washington to return all nuclear weapons stationed abroad to national territory and to eliminate the foreign infrastructure for their storage and maintenance. Also, to stop the practice of testing the use of such munitions with the involvement of military personnel of non-nuclear states, as part of NATO 'joint nuclear missions,' contrary to the fundamental principles of the NPT (Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons)," Antonov said.

He stressed that the Russian arsenal of weapons of a similar class does not pose a threat to the United States, despite "speculation" that it is many times larger than the American one.

"All of our TNW (tactical nuclear weapons) are located in centralized storage facilities in Russia and cannot pose a threat to the United States," the ambassador said.

The delivery of the upgraded version of the B61-12 nuclear bomb was originally scheduled for the spring of 2023, but, according to a diplomatic cable, US officials told NATO allies during a closed meeting in Brussels in October that the deployment is now expected by December.

The decision was made in light of the Ukraine crisis and perceived threats emanating from Russia, although the Pentagon has refrained from explicitly drawing any links, according to US media reports.

In December 2021, it was reported that the US defense industry had handed over to the Pentagon the first production sample of the upgraded B61-12 atomic bomb. The B61 aerial bomb has been in service since 1968 with several modifications. The new bomb can be dropped from the B2 and B-21 strategic bombers, as well as F-15, F-16, F-35, and Tornado fighter jets.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Europe Washington Nuclear Pentagon Brussels United States October December Media All From Industry Arsenal

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2022

32 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th October 2022

37 minutes ago
 Protesters Interrupt Blinken Event in Canada With ..

Protesters Interrupt Blinken Event in Canada With Anti-War Slogans on Ukraine

10 hours ago
 What will Elon Musk's Twitter look like?

What will Elon Musk's Twitter look like?

10 hours ago
 Russian Embassy Sends Note to Swiss Ministry Over ..

Russian Embassy Sends Note to Swiss Ministry Over Orthodox Church Incident

10 hours ago
 Qatar summons German ambassador over minister's Wo ..

Qatar summons German ambassador over minister's World Cup comments

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.