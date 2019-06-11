Russian Ambassador, US Under Secretary Hale to Meet in Washington on Tuesday - Ryabkov

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov will meet with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale on Tuesday in Washington, Moscow attaches great importance to this contact, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov will meet with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale on Tuesday in Washington Moscow attaches great importance to this contact, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

"Of course, we attach considerable importance to this contact," Ryabkov said after confirming the meeting between Antonov and Hale, which had been first announced by the US State Department on Monday.