UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ambassador, US Under Secretary Hale To Meet In Washington On Tuesday - Ryabkov

Umer Jamshaid 22 hours ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 08:29 PM

Russian Ambassador, US Under Secretary Hale to Meet in Washington on Tuesday - Ryabkov

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov will meet with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale on Tuesday in Washington, Moscow attaches great importance to this contact, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov will meet with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale on Tuesday in Washington, Moscow attaches great importance to this contact, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

"Of course, we attach considerable importance to this contact," Ryabkov said after confirming the meeting between Antonov and Hale, which had been first announced by the US State Department on Monday.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington David United States

Recent Stories

Army budget freeze insupportable: Mian Zahid Hussa ..

32 minutes ago

Heroes of Pakistan: This rescue official missed si ..

32 minutes ago

Two brothers killed in Quetta firing

3 minutes ago

Sindh Madressatul Islam University opens admission ..

3 minutes ago

PTI central finance board constituted

3 minutes ago

EU warns UK must pay bill even in 'no deal' Brexit ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.