Russian Ambassador Visiting Two Russians in New York Prison

NEW YORK CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has arrived to visit Russian nationals Dmitry Ukrainsky and Anatoly Legkodymov in a New York prison, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

Ukrainsky was extradited to the United States from Thailand in June. Thai authorities arrested him in the resort town of Pattaya in July 2016 after the FBI issued a warrant for his arrest.

Ukrainsky and his co-conspirators were charged by the US with credit card fraud and stealing over $300,000 from banking accounts of US citizens. Ukrainsky faces up to 20 years in prison.

Legkodymov, founder of the Hong Kong-registered Bitzlato cryptocurrency exchange, was arrested in Miami in January. The US Justice Department alleges that Bitzlato became a haven for criminal proceeds and funds intended for use in criminal activity given that it did not require identifying information from users. Bitzlato purportedly facilitated millions of Dollars in cryptocurrency exchanges for users of Hydra Market, which was the largest and longest-running darknet market in the world.

If convicted, Legkodymov faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.