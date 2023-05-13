Russian Ambassador Visits Businessman Klyushin in US Prison Ahead of Acquittal Hearing

KINGSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov visited his fellow countryman and businessman Vladislav Klyushin at a prison in the US state of Massachusetts on Friday and said that the imprisoned Russian national is optimistic about his situation.

"He behaves with dignity, does not complain, and fights the situation he finds himself in. He has several dozen people in his cell, and all kinds of things happen there, but he has a very optimistic attitude. This fact, of course, makes us glad. Anything can happen. Prison is a prison; God forbid someone gets there," Antonov told reporters following his visit.

According to the ambassador, the meeting lasted about an hour and focused mainly on the conditions of Klyushin's detention in the prison, which is among the most stringent prisons in the United States.

The Russian national, who pleaded not guilty, intends to seek acquittal and in the meantime is able to communicate with his family in Russia over the phone.

"Our compatriot is in constant contact with his family," Antonov said. "He is aware of the events that are taking place in his homeland. Of course, he misses home, he would like to return to Russia as soon as possible and continue working for the benefit of our country.

"

Antonov noted that the American authorities hinted at a possible deal with the investigation, but Klyushin refused it, as he considers himself innocent. Moreover, the Russian ambassador is convinced that Klyushin's legal team will appeal against a possible prison term in order to achieve not only its reduction but also his full release.

Antonov refused to speculate on the length of the prison term but made it clear that it would likely be a yearslong sentence in an American prison. He also refused to talk about the possibility of including Klyushin in another prisoner swap deal between Washington and Moscow.

"They are calling for a figure of 20 years, maybe more. Then there will be an open civil investigation or process when material damage is also determined. The most important thing that our compatriot is charged with is some sort of conspiracy. You know very well how the American justice works - it is enough to look at American newspapers," the ambassador added.

In April, a US court delayed the sentencing of Klyushin to accommodate a hearing on the judgment of acquittal on May 23.

Klyushin was found guilty by a jury in Boston, Massachusetts on charges including wire fraud and securities fraud, for which he was previously scheduled to be sentenced on May 4.