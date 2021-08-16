Russian Ambassador Wants Afghanistan to Be Civilized Country

Russia wants Afghanistan to be a civilized country free of terrorism and drugs, Russian ambassador to Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Russia wants Afghanistan to be a civilized country free of terrorism and drugs, Russian ambassador to Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov said on Monday.

"We want Afghanistan to be civilized, without any terrorism and drugs, we want human rights to be respected and we want Afghanistan to have good relations with all the countries across the world," Zhirnov said on air of Russia-24 broadcaster.

The ambassador added that the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia), which seized power in Afghanistan, made relevant pledges.

"We hope they will fulfill these promises," Zhirnov concluded.