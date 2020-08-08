UrduPoint.com
Russian Ambassador Warns About Interference In Lebanon's Affairs After Beirut Explosion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 09:21 PM

There is a high probability of interference in Lebanon's domestic affairs in the wake of the explosion in Beirut, Russian Ambassador Alexander Zasypkin has told Sputnik in an interview

"I mean, everyone makes statements in support of Lebanon, many are sending aid one form or another, expressing hope that people will come together in distress. Reality is different, and it is important to monitor the situation so that there is no interference in Lebanon's domestic affairs under a guise of a humanitarian catastrophe," the ambassador said.

Late on Tuesday, a powerful explosion took place at the port of Beirut, killing at least 154 people and injuring about 5,000 while over 60 people are still missing, per the latest estimates.

According to the authorities, the explosion was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, confiscated by the customs services in 2014 and stored in the port since then. The city has been declared a disaster site, with a state of emergency being imposed for two weeks. Multiple countries, including Russia, have responded to the accident by sending their emergency services to help salvage the situation.

