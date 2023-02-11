Russian Ambassador Warns Against Resumption of US Special Operations Programs in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) The resumption of US special operations programs in Ukraine would mean overt involvement of the US armed forces in the conflict, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

The Washington Post reported on Friday that the US Department of Defense was preparing a proposal for Congress to resume funding covert programs that allow US Special Operation troops to employ Ukrainian intelligence operatives to observe Russian military movements and fight disinformation.

"If the US leadership decides to resume activities of the Special Operations Forces on the Ukrainian territory, it will represent undisguised participation of the regular army in the current conflict," Antonov told reporters on Friday, specifying that there had been no official information on the issue, only "an investigation by journalists, which relies on unnamed sources in the administration."

The ambassador pointed out that Washington continues to ignore the atrocities committed by the current Ukrainian leadership.

"The United States ignores another execution of Russian prisoners of war committed by Ukrainian Nazi.

Blood runs cold when we see such a crime. The US turns a blind eye on daily shelling of the peaceful cities of Donbass, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions," Antonov said, adding that "Washington covers the deeds of Ukrainian radicals and de facto makes the United States accomplice in terrible crimes."

According to The Washington Post, if approved, the US special operations programs in Ukraine, which were suspended ahead of the start of Russia's military operation last year, could resume as soon as next year. It remains unclear whether the US troops would oversee the operatives in Ukraine or from a third country.

With Republicans divided over the amount of US aid to Ukraine, it is hard to say whether the programs would be approved, The Washington Post said. The programs cost about $15 million annually worldwide.

For many years, US commandos have employed military and paramilitary units in the middle East, Asia, and Africa in counter-terrorism operations. However, the surrogate programs in Ukraine are used against countries that the US is not in open conflict with, according to the newspaper.