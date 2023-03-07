WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The Russian Embassy to the United States confirmed that Ambassador Anatoly Antonov had recent meetings with US State Department officials but added that such contacts do not happen as often as needed as US diplomats tend to deny requests for meetings.

US State Department spokesperson Ned price said Monday that Antonov has recently had contacts with US State Department officials.

"The State Department spokesperson... does not say everything about the nature of such interaction. Confirming the very conversations of the Russian ambassador that took place, he, however, forgets that such contacts are isolated," Russian Embassy spokesman Igor Girenko told reporters.

"Not always can Antonov quickly fulfill Moscow's instructions. The State Department leaders either refuse to receive him or redirect him to low-level officials," Girenko said.